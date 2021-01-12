Recap: Webster Groves downs DuBourg

Webster Groves trailed by 14 at halftime and 25 after three quarters but rallied for a 51-44 win over DuBourg Tuesday.
Jackson Chatman was the leading scorer for DuBourg with 12 points. The leading rebounder for DuBourg was Dampier Evans (8)
Webster Groves (6-3) will host Miller Career on Friday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (0-5) plays at De Smet on Friday at 6 p.m.
