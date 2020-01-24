Recap: Webster Groves downs Jackson
Recap: Webster Groves downs Jackson

Webster Groves downed visiting Jackson 45-38 Friday.

Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 12 points.

Webster Groves (12-5) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Jackson (2-3) plays at DuBourg on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

