Recap: Webster Groves downs Jackson

Webster Groves downed visiting Jackson 45-38 Friday.
Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 12 points.
Webster Groves (12-5) plays at home against Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Jackson (2-3) plays at DuBourg on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
