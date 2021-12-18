Recap: Webster Groves downs Monroe City

Webster Groves downed visiting Monroe City 70-61 Saturday.
The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (18), Iziah Purvey (14), Ethan Chartrand (13) and Gianni Ferentinos (10).
Webster Groves (5-1) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Monroe City (0-1) plays at Confluence on Saturday, January 15.
