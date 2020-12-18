 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves gets by Kirkwood
Webster Groves got by Kirkwood 57-54 Friday at Kirkwood.

Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 20 points and Anthony Phiffer added 13. Will Lee led Kirkwood with 21 points and Kannon Nesslage added 12. The leading rebounder for Webster Groves was Luke Maupin (17).

Webster Groves (2-0) hosts Trinity on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Kirkwood (3-1) visits Trinity on Saturday, December 26 at 2 p.m.

