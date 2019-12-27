Recap: Webster Groves handily defeats Hickman

Webster Groves handily defeated visiting Hickman 67-43 Friday.
The Statesmen hit 11 of 17 free throw attempts, while the Kewpies made two of three. The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (13), Ethan Chartrand (11), Jacobie Banks (10), Luke Maupin (10) and Anthony Phiffer (10). Seth Larson led the way for Hickman with 11 points and Caillou Naylor added 11.
Webster Groves (5-2) plays at Quincy on Saturday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Hickman (1-3) travels to Tolton on Wednesday, January 15 at 6:30 p.m.