Recap: Webster Groves rolls past Marquette

Webster Groves rolled past Marquette 72-46 Tuesday at Lafayette.
The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Iziah Purvey (16), Ethan Chartrand (13), CJ Lang (11) and Matt Enright (10). Max Harris was the leading scorer for Marquette with 11 points and Riley Schweain added 10.
Webster Groves (7-1) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Marquette (6-3) travels to Vianney on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
