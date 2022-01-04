Recap: Webster Groves rolls past Parkway Central

Ethan Chartrand had a game-high 25 points to lead Webster Groves to a 64-37 win over Parkway Central Tuesday at Parkway Central.
Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Iziah Purvey (12) and Matt Enright (10). Oliver Kokal led Parkway Central with 12 points.
Webster Groves (10-1) hosts Pattonville on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (7-5) hosts Ladue on Friday at 7 p.m.
