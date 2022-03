The Statesmen were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 26 shots. The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Ethan Chartrand (18), Gianni Ferentinos (18), Iziah Purvey (14) and CJ Lang (13). The leading rebounders for Webster Groves were CJ Lang (9) and Iziah Purvey (9).