Iziah Purvey had 10 points and 11 rebounds to propel Webster Groves over Parkway North 56-43 Thursday at Maryville University.

Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Carl Whitehead Jr. (16) and RJ Trevino (15). The other leading rebounder for Webster Groves was Jalen Purvey (9).

Webster Groves (2-7) plays at Jennings on Friday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Parkway North (0-11) will host Pattonville on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m.