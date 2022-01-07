Recap: Webster Groves tops Pattonville

Iziah Purvey scored 31 points to lead Webster Groves to a 75-63 victory over visiting Pattonville Friday.
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Gianni Ferentinos (14) and Matt Enright (11). Ronnell Johnson Jr. was the leading scorer for Pattonville with 11 points.
Webster Groves (11-1) visits Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pattonville (7-7) hosts Blue Knights on Monday at 4 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.