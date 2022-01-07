 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves tops Pattonville
Iziah Purvey scored 31 points to lead Webster Groves to a 75-63 victory over visiting Pattonville Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Gianni Ferentinos (14) and Matt Enright (11). Ronnell Johnson Jr. was the leading scorer for Pattonville with 11 points.

Webster Groves (11-1) visits Francis Howell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pattonville (7-7) hosts Blue Knights on Monday at 4 p.m.

