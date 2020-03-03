Recap: Webster Groves tops SLUH

Webster Groves topped SLUH 41-29 Tuesday at SLUH.
Jacobie Banks led the way for Webster Groves with 12 points. Freddie Cooper led SLUH with 8 points and Nick Kramer added 8.
Webster Groves (20-7) travels to Chaminade on Friday at 7 p.m.
Webster Groves topped SLUH 41-29 Tuesday at SLUH.
Jacobie Banks led the way for Webster Groves with 12 points. Freddie Cooper led SLUH with 8 points and Nick Kramer added 8.
Webster Groves (20-7) travels to Chaminade on Friday at 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.