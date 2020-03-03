Recap: Webster Groves tops SLUH
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves tops SLUH

  • 0
Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

Webster Groves topped SLUH 41-29 Tuesday at SLUH.

Jacobie Banks led the way for Webster Groves with 12 points. Freddie Cooper led SLUH with 8 points and Nick Kramer added 8.

Webster Groves (20-7) travels to Chaminade on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports