Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Affton
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Affton

Webster Groves cruised to a 78-44 win over visiting Affton Monday.

The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Ethan Chartrand (19), Emannuel Harrold (15), Gianni Ferentinos (14) and Clark Bias Jr. (10). Codey Recht led the way for Affton with 17 points.

Webster Groves (11-4) will host Jennings on Monday, February 15 at 2 p.m. Affton (3-13) travels to Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

