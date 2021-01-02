 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Bayless
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Bayless

Webster Groves triumphed over visiting Bayless 78-30 Saturday.

The Statesmen were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 22 shots. The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (14), Ethan Chartrand (13), Luke Maupin (12) and Anthony Phiffer (11). Cameron Gunter led the way for Bayless with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Webster Groves was Matt Enright (9).

Webster Groves (4-2) plays at home against Parkway Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Bayless (3-2) plays at Brentwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

