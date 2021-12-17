Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Kirkwood

Iziah Purvey had a game-high 36 points to lead Webster Groves to a 87-53 win over visiting Kirkwood Friday.
Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was Ethan Chartrand with 24 points. Jeremiah Poniewaz led the way for Kirkwood with 12 points.
Webster Groves (4-1) will host Monroe City on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kirkwood (2-2) visits Lafayette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
