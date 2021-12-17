 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Kirkwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iziah Purvey had a game-high 36 points to lead Webster Groves to a 87-53 win over visiting Kirkwood Friday.

Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was Ethan Chartrand with 24 points. Jeremiah Poniewaz led the way for Kirkwood with 12 points.

Webster Groves (4-1) will host Monroe City on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kirkwood (2-2) visits Lafayette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News