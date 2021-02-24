Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over McCluer

Webster Groves cruised to a 81-47 win over visiting McCluer Wednesday.
-
De Smet makes big plays in fourth quarter, ends Vashon's 19-game win streak
-
Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Edwardsville catches fire in second half, completes season sweep of Belleville West
-
Washington battles past Parkway West down the stretch
The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Luke Maupin (20), R.J. Henderson (15), Ethan Chartrand (11) and Matt Enright (10).
Webster Groves (15-4) plays at Vashon on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer (2-8) travels to McCluer North on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.