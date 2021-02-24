 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over McCluer
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over McCluer

  • 0

Webster Groves cruised to a 81-47 win over visiting McCluer Wednesday.

The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Luke Maupin (20), R.J. Henderson (15), Ethan Chartrand (11) and Matt Enright (10).

Webster Groves (15-4) plays at Vashon on Friday at 7 p.m. McCluer (2-8) travels to McCluer North on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports