Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Mehlville

Webster Groves triumphed over visiting Mehlville 76-35 Monday.
Iziah Purvey led Webster Groves with 14 points, while Gianni Ferentinos finished with 11 and CJ Lang added 11. Christian Branson led the way for Mehlville with 13 points.
Webster Groves (6-1) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m. Mehlville (3-6) will host Hazelwood East on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
