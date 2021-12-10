 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Miller Career
Webster Groves cruised to a 89-56 win over visiting Miller Career Friday.

The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Matt Enright (22), Gianni Ferentinos (20), Iziah Purvey (17) and Ethan Chartrand (12). Eric Calicutt led the way for Miller Career with 17 points.

Webster Groves (2-1) plays at home against Staley on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Miller Career (7-3) goes on the road to play Confluence on Saturday at 3 p.m.

