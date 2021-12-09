 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves triumphs over Riverview Gardens
Webster Groves triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 94-38 Thursday.

The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Iziah Purvey (17), Ethan Chartrand (14), Jalen Purvey (14), Matt Enright (13), Gianni Ferentinos (12) and CJ Lang (11).

Webster Groves (1-1) plays at home against Miller Career on Friday at 7 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-4) plays at home against Lee's Summit North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

