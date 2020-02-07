Recap: Wesclin beats Carlyle

Wesclin beat visiting Carlyle 49-31 Friday.
Cole Macke led the way for Wesclin with 15 points and Luke Serrano added 11.
Wesclin (14-12) visits Breese Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (8-17) will host Altamont on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
