Recap: Wesclin beats Carlyle
0 comments

Recap: Wesclin beats Carlyle

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Wesclin beat visiting Carlyle 49-31 Friday.

Cole Macke led the way for Wesclin with 15 points and Luke Serrano added 11.

Wesclin (14-12) visits Breese Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (8-17) will host Altamont on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports