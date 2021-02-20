Recap: Wesclin edges Freeburg

Wesclin edged visiting Freeburg 49-47 Saturday.
-
Collinsville kicks offense back into gear with win over Metro-East Lutheran
-
Chaminade claims first MCC title since 2018 with victory against CBC
-
St. Pius fills its gym for rivalry game days before playoff basketball begins
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 11
-
Boruff uses late magic to help Breese Central rally past Columbia
Colin Brueggemann led Freeburg with 21 points.
Wesclin (3-1) plays at home against Columbia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (2-3) plays at home against Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.