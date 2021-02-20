 Skip to main content
Recap: Wesclin edges Freeburg
Wesclin edged visiting Freeburg 49-47 Saturday.

Colin Brueggemann led Freeburg with 21 points.

Wesclin (3-1) plays at home against Columbia on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Freeburg (2-3) plays at home against Okawville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

