Recap: Wesclin handily defeats New Athens
Wesclin handily defeated visiting New Athens 59-37 Saturday.

Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 13 points and Codey Boone added 10.

Wesclin (2-1) travels to Breese Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (0-1) goes on the road to play Marissa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

