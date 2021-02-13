Recap: Wesclin handily defeats New Athens

Wesclin handily defeated visiting New Athens 59-37 Saturday.
-
Fortner's heroics help Francis Howell survive Troy's best shot in overtime thriller
-
Althoff opens season by edging Waterloo
-
Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
Gannon Birkner led the way for New Athens with 13 points and Codey Boone added 10.
Wesclin (2-1) travels to Breese Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. New Athens (0-1) goes on the road to play Marissa on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.