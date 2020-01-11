Recap: Wesclin topples Gibault

Wesclin toppled Gibault 43-28 Saturday at Gibault.
Will Simonton led the way for Gibault with 10 points.
Wesclin (8-9) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Gibault (3-12) travels to Roxana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
