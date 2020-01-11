Recap: Wesclin topples Gibault
0 comments

Recap: Wesclin topples Gibault

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Wesclin toppled Gibault 43-28 Saturday at Gibault.

Will Simonton led the way for Gibault with 10 points.

Wesclin (8-9) goes on the road to play Carlyle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Gibault (3-12) travels to Roxana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports