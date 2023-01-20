Recap: Wesclin tops Gibault StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 20, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wesclin topped Gibault 71-60 Friday at Okawville.Gavin Kesler led Gibault with 19 points, while Kaden Augustine finished with 16 and Kanen Augustine added 13. 0 Comments Tags 01-20-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kirkwood storms back to beat Webster Groves for first time in a decade KIRKWOOD — Sam Briscoe had no idea what awaited him Friday night when he walked into Kirkwood High’s Holley Assembly Hall. Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Chaminade in finale of the Southern Illinois Classic BELLEVILLE – Zack Hawkinson needs a little more room on his trophy wall. East St. Louis holds off Chaminade in finale of Southern Illinois Classic Macaleab Rich poured in 27 points as Flyers hold off Red Devils. Boys basketball notebook: Upcoming schedule tests Parkway West; Vashon hosts national power Huntington Prep John Wright’s team is headed into the meat grinder. Second-half rally helps John Burroughs end four-year skid against rival MICDS The Bombers ended a six-game losing streak to their Metro League rival. Kvidahl: Tatum tested at every turn as he tries to get CBC back on track The defending Class 6 state champion Cadets are looking for the right formula in their title defense. Spiller powers Lutheran North past Granite City BELLEVILLE — It didn't matter where he got his points. Cardinal Ritter's depth wears out Borgia for 12th successive win WASHINGTON — The bus ride from Cardinal Ritter to Borgia is long on a good day. Alton Marquette rolls past Father McGivney to stay unbeaten in Gateway Metro GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Coach Cody Best wants his team to be a wide-open unit, capable of beating opponents in a variety of ways. Belleville East holds on in final seconds to edge Westminster BELLEVILLE — Jordan Pickett and the Belleville East Lancers certainly didn’t make things easy for themselves Saturday night.