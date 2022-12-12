 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: West County (Leadwood) triumphs over Grandview

West County (Leadwood) triumphed over Grandview 75-27 Monday at Grandview.

West County (Leadwood) (2-1) hosts Potosi on Saturday at 9 a.m. Grandview (3-5) hosts Brentwood on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

