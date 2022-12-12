Recap: West County (Leadwood) triumphs over Grandview StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West County (Leadwood) triumphed over Grandview 75-27 Monday at Grandview.West County (Leadwood) (2-1) hosts Potosi on Saturday at 9 a.m. Grandview (3-5) hosts Brentwood on Wednesday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-12-2022 West County Triumph Potosi Brentwood STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys basketball season preview spotlight: Principia off to a stellar start in first season with Blossom at helm The Panthers are off to a fast start under their new coach and with some new faces in the lineup. Boys basketball preview notebook: Plenty of parity in the area; Collinsville Classic adds shot clock Welcome back, basketball! Binion named MVP as CBC rallies past Whitfield to claim Webster Classic crown WEBSTER GROVES – As Whitfield’s long-range shots fell and the deficit ballooned, Nassir Binion reverted back to practice. Simon shines as Whitfield beats Webster Groves, draws CBC in Webster Classic final WEBSTER GROVES — Nolan Simon knew what was coming Friday night. Collinsville pulls away from Belleville West to give Lee his 700th coaching victory The Kahoks coach reached lofty milestone in his 34th season as a coach, including previous stops at Vienna and Nashville. Rickman leads undefeated Borgia over Fort Zumwalt South in Warrior Classic final ST. CHARLES — Adam Rickman knew his team needed a boost to start the second half. Boys basketball area rankings STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. … Macke powers Wesclin over Red Bud in Cahokia Conference opener TRENTON — Seth Macke was a matchup nightmare Friday. Park Hills Central takes control early, downs Festus for tournament championship HILLSBORO — Early foul trouble threw Festus junior Arhmad Branch off his rhythm. Daily performances Boys Basketball Best Performances from 12/6/2022Scoring Leaders