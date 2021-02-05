Recap: Westminster beats Whitfield

Westminster beat Whitfield 59-43 Friday at Whitfield.
Austin Vick led the way for Westminster with 24 points and Casen Lawrence added 13. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 11 points.
Westminster (14-4) plays at home against Principia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Whitfield (7-9) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Tuesday.
