Recap: Westminster beats Whitfield
Westminster beat Whitfield 59-43 Friday at Whitfield.

Austin Vick led the way for Westminster with 24 points and Casen Lawrence added 13. Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 11 points.

Westminster (14-4) plays at home against Principia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Whitfield (7-9) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Tuesday.

