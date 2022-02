Austin Vick had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Westminster over visiting Whitfield 45-27 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Westminster was Caleb Thompson with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for Westminster was EJ Williams (9).

Westminster (19-1) plays at Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m. Whitfield (16-5) plays at home against Lift For Life on Friday at 6:45 p.m.