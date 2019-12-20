Recap: Westminster breezes by DuBourg

Caleb Thompson notched 10 points and 12 rebounds to propel Westminster past visiting DuBourg 59-39 Friday.
Westminster shot 58 percent (18 of 31) from the field, while DuBourg shot 43 percent (12 of 28). Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Casen Lawrence (17) and Brennan Orf (11). Micah Holt led the way for DuBourg with 10 points. Other leading rebounders for Westminster were EJ Williams (10) and Brennan Orf (8). The leading rebounder for DuBourg was Tyree Wesley (12)
Westminster (5-1) plays at Parkway North on Friday, December 27 at 4 p.m. DuBourg (3-2) visits Hazelwood Central on Thursday at noon.