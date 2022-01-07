 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Westminster breezes by Priory
Austin Vick notched 12 points and 15 rebounds to propel Westminster over Priory 50-29 Friday at Priory.

The Wildcats dominated the boards, outrebounding the Ravens 33-22. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster was Kobi Williams with 12 points.

Westminster (11-1) hosts Francis Howell North on Monday at 8 p.m. Priory (7-4) plays at home against Duchesne on Monday at 7 p.m.

