Recap: Westminster breezes by Priory

Austin Vick notched 12 points and 15 rebounds to propel Westminster over Priory 50-29 Friday at Priory.
-
Webster Groves rolls as Purvey proves too much for Pattonville
-
Belleville East stays focused, pulls away for victory over rival Belleville West
-
Steinbach’s last-second shot lifts Ladue over Parkway Central in league opener
-
Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return
-
Daily performances
The Wildcats dominated the boards, outrebounding the Ravens 33-22. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster was Kobi Williams with 12 points.
Westminster (11-1) hosts Francis Howell North on Monday at 8 p.m. Priory (7-4) plays at home against Duchesne on Monday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.