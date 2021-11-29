 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster breezes by Soldan
Casen Lawrence had a game-high 25 points to lead Westminster to a 70-49 win over visiting Soldan Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Kobi Williams (23) and Austin Vick (11). Steven Bonner led Soldan with 15 points, while Joshua Bishop finished with 12 and Donovan Wallace added 10.

