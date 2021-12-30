Recap: Westminster breezes by Troy Buchanan

Westminster breezed by visiting Troy Buchanan 65-44 Thursday.
-
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
-
De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster
-
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
-
Walker Jr.’s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 21 points and Matt Buchanan added 14. Nathan Ryan led the way for Troy Buchanan with 21 points and Jack Fessenden added 10.
Westminster (9-1) plays at home against Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (9-3) hosts Timberland on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.