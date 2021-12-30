 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster breezes by Troy Buchanan
Westminster breezed by visiting Troy Buchanan 65-44 Thursday.

Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 21 points and Matt Buchanan added 14. Nathan Ryan led the way for Troy Buchanan with 21 points and Jack Fessenden added 10.

Westminster (9-1) plays at home against Lutheran South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (9-3) hosts Timberland on Friday, January 14 at 7 p.m.

