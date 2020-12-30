 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster breezes by Webster Groves
Recap: Westminster breezes by Webster Groves

Westminster breezed by visiting Webster Groves 66-47 Wednesday.

Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 15 points and R.J. Henderson added 14.

Westminster (4-1) visits De Smet on Saturday at 11 a.m. Webster Groves (3-2) will host Priory on Saturday at noon.

