Recap: Westminster breezes by Webster Groves

Westminster breezed by visiting Webster Groves 66-47 Wednesday.
-
MICDS pulls away from Kirkwood in second half to stay unbeaten
-
St. Dominic knocks off Holt, moves one win from defending own tournament title
-
Vardeman's key stretch helps Eureka hold off Lutheran South
-
Gilbert comes up big at crunch time to lead Vashon past Chaminade in heavyweight battle
-
Stevenson's late free throws help Fort Zumwalt North complete comeback at Troy
Matt Enright led the way for Webster Groves with 15 points and R.J. Henderson added 14.
Westminster (4-1) visits De Smet on Saturday at 11 a.m. Webster Groves (3-2) will host Priory on Saturday at noon.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.