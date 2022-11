Kobi Williams had a game-high 28 points to lead Westminster to a 53-46 win over Miller Career Monday at MICDS.

The Wildcats were effective from the free throw line making 17 of 26. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster was JD Robertson with 12 points. Nehemiah Reedus led Miller Career with 15 points.

Westminster (2-0) travels to Whitfield on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Miller Career (1-3) travels to Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.