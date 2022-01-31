 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Westminster edges CBC

  • 0

Westminster fell behind visiting CBC 38-32 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 45-43 win Monday.

The Wildcats were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Kobi Williams was the leading scorer for Westminster with 21 points and Casen Lawrence added 12. Robert Martin was the leading scorer for CBC with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Caleb Thompson (8).

Westminster (18-1) plays at home against Whitfield on Friday at 7 p.m. CBC (13-6) hosts De Smet on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the tournament stars from last week's high school action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News