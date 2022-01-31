Recap: Westminster edges CBC

Westminster fell behind visiting CBC 38-32 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 45-43 win Monday.

The Wildcats were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Kobi Williams was the leading scorer for Westminster with 21 points and Casen Lawrence added 12. Robert Martin was the leading scorer for CBC with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Caleb Thompson (8).