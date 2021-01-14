 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lindbergh

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Westminster handily defeated Lindbergh 58-34 Thursday at Lindbergh.

Casen Lawrence led Westminster with 11 points and Kobi Williams added 11. Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 17 points.

Westminster (8-2) plays at MICDS on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (4-8) will host Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports