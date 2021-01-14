Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lindbergh

Westminster handily defeated Lindbergh 58-34 Thursday at Lindbergh.
-
Boys basketball notebook: John Burroughs returns to action, faces MICDS; Estrada sets Howell Central scoring mark
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Recap: CBC beats St. Louis Christian
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Thompson's spark helps lift Westminster past Confluence
Casen Lawrence led Westminster with 11 points and Kobi Williams added 11. Carter Knuckles led the way for Lindbergh with 17 points.
Westminster (8-2) plays at MICDS on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (4-8) will host Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.