Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lutheran North
Westminster handily defeated visiting Lutheran North 61-39 Tuesday.

Casen Lawrence was the leading scorer for Westminster with 12 points and Austin Vick added 12. David Moore led the way for Lutheran North with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was EJ Williams (8).

Westminster (4-0) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Saturday at 8 p.m. Lutheran North (0-1) visits Hazelwood East on Wednesday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m.

