Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lutheran St. Charles
Recap: Westminster handily defeats Lutheran St. Charles

Westminster handily defeated visiting Lutheran St. Charles 50-28 Tuesday.

Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 14 points and Kobi Williams added 12.

Westminster (21-5) plays at Tolton on Friday at 6 p.m.

