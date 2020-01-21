Recap: Westminster handily defeats Priory

Westminster handily defeated Priory 54-30 Tuesday at Priory.
The Wildcats were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Priory hit two of seven 3s Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 21 points and Caleb Thompson added 10. Charlie Ferrick led the way for Priory with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Brennan Orf (10).
Westminster (12-3) hosts Lutheran South on Friday at 7 p.m. Priory (10-3) goes on the road to play Lutheran North on Thursday at 7 p.m.