Recap: Westminster rolls past Hickman
Recap: Westminster rolls past Hickman

Kobi Williams had a game-high 28 points to lead Westminster to a 76-46 win over visiting Hickman Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Austin Vick (15) and Casen Lawrence (10). Keshawn Oliver led Hickman with 14 points and Isaiah Bonaparte added 13.

Westminster (8-0) hosts Lutheran South on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

