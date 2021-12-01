 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster rolls past Whitfield
Recap: Westminster rolls past Whitfield

Westminster rolled past visiting Whitfield 58-32 Wednesday.

Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 18 points and EJ Williams added 11. Jorden Williams led the way for Whitfield with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Westminster were Austin Vick (8) and EJ Williams (8).

Westminster (2-0) plays at home against MICDS on Friday at 8:15 p.m. Whitfield (2-1) hosts Jennings on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

