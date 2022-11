Westminster fell behind visiting Lutheran St. Charles 26-23 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 37-36 win Tuesday.

Kobi Williams led the way for Westminster with 21 points. Demetris Phillips led the way for Lutheran St. Charles with 15 points.

Westminster (1-0) visits Miller Career on Monday at 5:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) goes on the road to play Gateway Legacy Christian on Monday at 5 p.m.