Kobi Williams had a game-high 33 points to lead Westminster to a 57-46 win over visiting Eureka Monday.

The Wildcats were seven of 13 (54 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were JD Robertson (11) and Asher Amanuel (10).

Westminster (16-7) plays at home against Lift For Life on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eureka (12-9) plays at Summit on Wednesday at 6 p.m.