Recap: Westminster tops Lutheran South
Kobi Williams had a game-high 25 points to lead Westminster to a 57-46 win over Lutheran South Tuesday at Lutheran South.

Also finishing in double figures for Westminster were Caleb Thompson (13) and Casen Lawrence (10). Jack Lawson led Lutheran South with 15 points, while Austin Reis finished with 14 and Jonathan Prange added 12. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Austin Reis (8)

Westminster (5-2) goes on the road to play MICDS on Tuesday, January 19 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (4-5) will host John Burroughs on Friday at 7 p.m.

