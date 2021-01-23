Recap: Westminster tops Priory

Westminster topped Priory 60-49 Saturday at Priory.
The Wildcats were effective from the free throw line making 14 of 27. The leading scorers for Westminster were Casen Lawrence (16), EJ Williams (14), Kobi Williams (11) and Austin Vick (10). Harrison Wilmsen led the way for Priory with 26 points and Jahaad Fort added 12. The leading rebounder for Priory was Harrison Wilmsen (11)
Westminster (10-3) hosts Lutheran North on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Priory (10-2) will host Sikeston on Monday at 6:30 p.m.