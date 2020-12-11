 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster tops Timberland
Casen Lawrence had a game-high 26 points to lead Westminster to a 68-56 win over Timberland Friday at Timberland.

The Wildcats were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Westminster was Kobi Williams with 11 points.

Westminster (3-1) plays at DuBourg on Friday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m. Timberland (2-2) will host Parkway North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

