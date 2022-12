Kobi Williams led Westminster with 19 points, while Colby Alpert finished with 17 and JD Robertson added 15. Luke Walsh was the leading scorer for Vianney with 19 points and Eddie Smajic added 11.

Westminster (7-4) goes on the road to play Ladue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vianney (9-5) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Friday, January 6 at 6 p.m.