Recap: Westminster triumphs over DuBourg

Westminster triumphed over visiting DuBourg 75-25 Friday.
The Wildcats were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 15 shots. Austin Vick led Westminster with 15 points, while Kobi Williams finished with 14 and EJ Williams added 11. Christian Newcombe led DuBourg with 9 points and Eddie Weekly added 8.
Westminster (5-0) hosts St. Dominic on Saturday at 2 p.m. DuBourg (2-5) hosts St. Mary's on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
