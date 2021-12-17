 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Westminster triumphs over DuBourg
0 comments

Recap: Westminster triumphs over DuBourg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Westminster triumphed over visiting DuBourg 75-25 Friday.

The Wildcats were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 15 shots. Austin Vick led Westminster with 15 points, while Kobi Williams finished with 14 and EJ Williams added 11. Christian Newcombe led DuBourg with 9 points and Eddie Weekly added 8.

Westminster (5-0) hosts St. Dominic on Saturday at 2 p.m. DuBourg (2-5) hosts St. Mary's on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News