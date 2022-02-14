Recap: Westminster triumphs over John Burroughs

Westminster triumphed over visiting John Burroughs 60-25 Monday.
The Wildcats hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Bombers made three of four. Casen Lawrence led Westminster with 11 points, while Caleb Thompson finished with 11 and Kobi Williams added 11. Will Gurley led the way for John Burroughs with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Austin Vick (8).
Westminster (22-1) plays at home against Priory on Friday at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (15-7) visits University City on Thursday at 6 p.m.