 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Westminster triumphs over John Burroughs

  • 0

Westminster triumphed over visiting John Burroughs 60-25 Monday.

The Wildcats hit 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while the Bombers made three of four. Casen Lawrence led Westminster with 11 points, while Caleb Thompson finished with 11 and Kobi Williams added 11. Will Gurley led the way for John Burroughs with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Westminster was Austin Vick (8).

Westminster (22-1) plays at home against Priory on Friday at 7 p.m. John Burroughs (15-7) visits University City on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News