Recap: Westminster triumphs over Lutheran South

Westminster triumphed over visiting Lutheran South 71-24 Tuesday.
The Wildcats hit 13 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Lancers made two of four. Casen Lawrence led the way for Westminster with 19 points and Matt Buchanan added 11. Peyton Hunt led the way for Lutheran South with 8 points.
Westminster (10-1) goes on the road to play Priory on Friday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (1-9) visits John Burroughs on Thursday at 7 p.m.
