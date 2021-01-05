 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield defeats De Smet
Whitfield defeated De Smet 50-46 Tuesday at De Smet.

Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 14 points. Justin Duff led the way for De Smet with 10 points.

Whitfield (3-4) plays at St. Dominic on Friday at 7 p.m. De Smet (5-2) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Thursday at 6 p.m.

