Recap: Whitfield defeats De Smet

Whitfield defeated De Smet 50-46 Tuesday at De Smet.
Nolan Simon led Whitfield with 14 points. Justin Duff led the way for De Smet with 10 points.
Whitfield (3-4) plays at St. Dominic on Friday at 7 p.m. De Smet (5-2) goes on the road to play Chaminade on Thursday at 6 p.m.
