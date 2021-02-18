Recap: Whitfield defeats Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Whitfield defeated visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 51-45 Thursday.
Nolan Simon led the way for Whitfield with 11 points and Travis Green III added 10. Santiago Prettel led Gateway Legacy Christian Acade with 15 points and Felipe Garcia added 10.
Whitfield (9-10) will host Vashon on Friday at 7 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (6-6) goes on the road to play Bayless on Friday at 7 p.m.
